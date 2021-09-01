SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fold, the leading bitcoin rewards and payments app, has committed to going 100% Lightning by the end of 2022 to support the growth of the Lightning Network.
The Lightning Network (LN) is a second layer scalability protocol added to Bitcoin's network that allows off-chain transactions, enabling near-instant, low-fee, and micropayment processing with enhanced privacy.
Fold CEO Will Reeves commented, "We are continuing our tradition of moving the space towards Lightning as we did before in the early days with Lightning Pizza. By incentivizing users to use Lightning and opt to receive their rewards in a Lightning wallet, we are bootstrapping LN adoption."
With over half a million mobile app users, Fold brings a substantial audience that has already been onboarded to the benefits of Bitcoin rewards and can contribute exponentially to the adoption of Lightning.
Partnership with OpenNode
As a start to this transition, Fold is partnering with OpenNode to enable Fold app users to withdraw their bitcoin rewards instantly to a Lightning wallet. Fold app users will be able to take advantage of Lightning withdrawals in the coming weeks. On-chain bitcoin withdrawals will still be available for a limited time.
OpenNode makes it easy for businesses to accept bitcoin payments or send bitcoin payouts while gaining access to a global user base. With instant Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network, OpenNode provides instant, low-cost payments with zero chargebacks using Bitcoin.
João Almeida, Co-founder & CTO at OpenNode commented, "OpenNode is passionate about driving Bitcoin adoption, and with this partnership, we are excited to give Fold app users the ability to withdraw their bitcoin rewards instantly to a Lightning wallet. As we continue on the journey towards mass adoption of Bitcoin around the world, we're proud to be working with the leading bitcoin rewards and payments app, Fold, to increase the use of the Lightning Network."
For media inquiries, please contact Raneem Hamad at (310) 260-7901 or Raneem(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.
About Fold
Fold, the bitcoin rewards company, offers the easiest and simplest way to earn bitcoin. Holders of the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Visa Debit Card can earn up to 100% cashback in bitcoin or a whole bitcoin on any purchase. By spinning the wheel on the Fold mobile app, available for download for Android or iOS, cardholders can earn even more bitcoin back with every swipe. Users of the Fold mobile app also have the ability to spend bitcoin via the Lighting Network, while earning bitcoin cashback.
About OpenNode
Founded in 2018, OpenNode provides secure, reliable payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. From payment buttons to hosted checkout, and e-commerce plug-ins to optimized APIs, OpenNode offers businesses the benefits of instant, lowest cost payments made possible by Bitcoin, the world's best decentralized payment network; and the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's leading scaling solution.
Media Contact
Raneem Hamad, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, raneem@melrosepr.com
SOURCE Fold