WESTFORD, Mass., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FolderWave, the platform provider of the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority (MEFA) Pathway product, which is provided free and used by students and school counselors across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to explore interests, research careers, and chart a path to the future, announces a partnership with AdmitHub. As part of an ongoing and ever vigilant effort to reach students where they are and provide the best platform for students and adult learners to explore potential success paths, FolderWave is working with AdmitHub to augment the ability to reach students on any device at any time to provide quick answers to key questions on their mind.
Bob Burke, President of FolderWave, said, "We are extremely excited to be partnering with AdmitHub on this important effort. Communicating with students at the moment they have a question, 24x7, is so critical. Given today's climate of remote and hybrid learning, overwhelming work for educators, and minimal access to counselors, we want to provide whatever tools we can to help students find their path and allow all students to have a level playing field."
FolderWave and AdmitHub will use artificial intelligence to design and execute automated conversations with students. Using chatbot services via the MEFA Pathway student application, cellphones, and mobile devices, students will have the ability to type or text their questions to a knowledge base and receive answers, if available, or else have those questions directed to subject matter experts who will respond to them. Messages can go both ways, and reminders and other correspondence will be sent to the students based on previous questions asked. Throughout this process, the questions, conversations, and answers will continually be incorporated into the knowledge base, expanding and improving its content over time.
"This partnership and work is an exciting opportunity to reach students earlier in the process and support their efforts to seek information and guidance," said Drew Magliozzi, CEO of AdmitHub. "Answering questions at the moment they are needed can help students remain engaged, seeking the next answer to the next question. Our AI capability is built for just this."
"We are proud that MEFA Pathway continues to grow and improve on our mission to support college- and career-bound students and their families" said Tom Graf, Executive Director at MEFA. "The FolderWave and AdmitHub partnership will give all our MEFA Pathway students immediate answers to many of their questions as they use the valuable content and features we provide to explore career options and make important decisions about their futures."
The goal of these enhancements is to improve the student and counselor experience, expediting communications, freeing up counselors for critical direct communications, especially in this time of great concern for students, and ultimately leading to a more effective "pathway to success" for students.
About FolderWave, Inc.
FolderWave's cloud-based products and services are designed to significantly improve complex, high-volume, and time-dependent process and data management operations in many operational areas of Higher Education and K-12 Education. FolderWave is driven to empower students and lifelong learners to seek their own path to achieve their goals. More information available at http://www.folderwave.com/about-pathway/
About AdmitHub
AdmitHub has increased college access, persistence, and success for more than 3 million students nationwide since its founding in 2014. By combining sophisticated technology and behavioral science in an intuitive student engagement platform, AdmitHub provides on-demand assistance via text message, web chat, and social media, answers questions in real time, and connects students to the appropriate advisors and resources. In partnership with colleges and universities, state higher education systems, and nonprofits across the country, AdmitHub is reimagining student engagement to guide students on a personalized path to and through college. Learn more and request a demo at AdmitHub.com.
About MEFA
MEFA is a not-for-profit, self-financing public entity established in 1982. MEFA's mission since its founding has been to help students and families access and afford higher education and reach financial goals through education programs, tax-advantaged savings plans, low-cost loans, and expert guidance. All of MEFA's work aligns with the ever-present goal to support the independence, growth, and success of students and families. Visit mefa.org to learn more or follow MEFA on Twitter @mefatweets and on Facebook at mefaMA.
