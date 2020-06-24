SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to accelerate its mobile app building service, FollowAnalytics has joined the Adobe Exchange Program as an Innovate Partner.
A San Francisco-based mobile app builder with analytics and engagement features, FollowAnalytics has posted record growth in the past three months as the company rides the wave of a 336% increase in mobile app development in the U.S. The company expects 2020 to be its most profitable year since it was founded in 2013.
"Our no-code app builder is made for this moment: Customers are looking for low-code, fast-time to market solutions that leverage their existing cloud investment, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver those solutions in days," said Samir Addamine, founder of FollowAnalytics. "Magento, the leading e-commerce platform, now part of Adobe Experience Cloud , can now offer its customers the ability to build mobile commerce apps within days. With its no-code approach, our platform is cost-effective and complementary with Adobe Experience Cloud applications."
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of both mobile platforms and e-commerce as online shopping permeates every area of business. FollowAnalytics' technology reduces time to market dramatically, from a few weeks, to only a few hours needed to build and publish a mobile app on the Apple Appstore and Google Play. The company also provides mobile native features such as touch ID/Face ID, Apple pay, barcode scanner, etc. App creation is automated and does not require manual updates and maintenance. FollowAnalytics added "next normal" features that help solve social-distancing challenges with in-app video calls, in-app chat, appointment/scheduler, and BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store).
Any business with a website today needs a mobile app. Approximately 70% of internet usage takes place on smartphones. In addition, 80% of the time spent on smartphones is spent on apps versus mobile web. There are also 3.3 times more transactions on mobile apps versus mobile web.
"In addition to building mobile apps with no-code capabilities, FollowAnalytics will provide Magento customers with mobile analytics data and push notifications capabilities that can trigger a campaign in real-time versus email," added Mr. Addamine. "FollowAnalytics can also add real-time marketing capabilities to mobile apps built on Magento and orchestrated with Adobe Campaign. Customers with Adobe Campaign can now enable mobile channels in a few clicks thanks to FollowAnalytics native connector for Adobe Campaign."