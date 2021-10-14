ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Fonteva has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For 2021 Fonteva is ranked at No. 3402 on this prestigious list of the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Under Armour, Microsoft, Timberland, Pandora, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for an eighth time is a remarkable achievement," said Neil Platt, CEO of Togetherwork, which acquired Fonteva in early 2021. "It really speaks to the hard work and dedication of the entire team and the confidence clients have placed in Fonteva. Our goal remains to continue serving organizations who need a world class platform to support the management of membership, events, and eCommerce operations by building and enhancing innovative solutions on the Salesforce platform."
Earning a spot on the list for an eighth consecutive year is a significant achievement for Fonteva. Of the thousands of companies that apply for inclusion annually only a fraction make it more than once. A mere two percent have made the list eight times or more, putting Fonteva in very elite company. After being acquired by Togetherwork in the first quarter of 2021, Fonteva will end its run on the Inc. 5000 list having earned a spot during each eligible year since being founded in 2010 (Companies must be in business for at least three years before they can be nominated for inclusion).
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Fonteva, a Togetherwork Company, has been a Salesforce Partner since 2010, and is the leading provider of membership, events, and eCommerce solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that grow and strengthen the relationships that organizations are built on. Visit Fonteva at http://www.fonteva.com. For more information, contact:
