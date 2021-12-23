ELMSFORD, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Carrier Logistics Inc. to its 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. The winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space."
Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier solution for meeting the unique transportation and freight management needs of asset-based LTL carriers and the last mile industry. FACTS includes online customer shipping tools, dispatch and driver management, a superior rate engine, cross-dock management, and a full back office suite that give transportation professionals the tools they need to operate cost-effectively while providing improved freight visibility to their customers.
"Shipment tracing and tracking, communication and transparency are essential for food supply chains," said Ben Wiesen, president of CLI. "Our FACTS software was developed with those needs in mind. Today, our most recent ongoing technology developments, including the LOC-AI artificial intelligence module that indicates the type of location that a pick-up or delivery is taking place and CARL, an automated response system that provides quotes without requiring human intervention, are aimed at further improving food logistics efficiency. We are very gratified that Food Logistics has recognized how CLI enables carriers to very effectively manage their operations, improving the transportation and logistics provided to their shippers."
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
About Carrier Logistics Inc.
Carrier Logistics Inc., Elmsford, N.Y., is the pioneer in LTL freight management systems with almost 50 years of experience of providing software that processes and manages the complexities of all aspects needed in a freight management solution. CLI is the premier transportation software provider to LTL, combined LTL and truckload, asset light and non-asset and package delivery in the U.S. and Canada. http://www.carrierlogistics.com.
