TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Food Logistics Magazine named Made4net to its 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers Award, which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
Made4net offers a configurable, scalable, end-to-end supply chain execution solution that's lauded by national food and beverage customers. Made4net's Warehouse Management System, WarehouseExpert, provides key features vital to food and beverage distribution, including:
- Inventory control to ensure food safety and freshness
- Optimization and management of Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
- Traceability and regulatory compliance
- Integrating solutions across the supply chain ecosystem
- Adaptable and scalable solutions to support changing businesses
"We are honored to be recognized for our expertise in food and beverage supply chain solutions," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "Food and beverage companies are under constant inventory stress, much more than other industries. They are facing strict control and safety requirements, limited shelf lives, increased regulatory scrutiny and much more to move products safely, efficiently, and profitably. We're proud to provide leading food companies with WarehouseExpert warehouse management systems and extended supply chain solutions to optimize their supply chains."
"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.
About Made4net
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of supply chain solutions that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
