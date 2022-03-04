ST. LOUIS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASI, LLC (ASI), a provider of independent third-party certification, inspection, consulting and training services, announced today that they have entered into a strategic, international partnership with food safety quality management system software company FoodReady.AI.
The FoodReady.AI software solution makes food safety effortless for large, medium and small food and beverage manufacturers around the world through automation and simplification of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), food safety plans, safe quality food (SQF), food safety requirements, daily logs, checklists, standard operating procedures (SOP), corrective actions and the ability produce reports.
"We know this partnership with FoodReady will only strengthen our food safety offerings to our customers," said Tyler Williams, chief technical officer of ASI Global Standards, LLC. "We look forward to using the platform to automate documentation and so much more."
Capabilities of FoodReady include traceability management, food safety/HACCP plan creation, SOP creation and management, SQF/British Retail Consortium (BRC) compliance, time/temperature logs, Bluetooth integration with smart devices, smart checklists, supplier documentation management, receiving, ingredient management and batch management.
"We're extremely excited about this partnership with ASI," said Gerry Galloway, co-founder of FoodReady. "ASI is a world-class food safety auditing body and consulting firm, and this partnership is incredibly synergistic. It will help both companies better serve our clients and give them the best solutions currently in the market for food safety."
ASI will not only use FoodReady's software as part of its consulting services but will also resell and recommend FoodReady software to its clients that are looking to close critical gaps and automate their food safety documentation. FoodReady will recommend ASI auditors to its software clients that require third party audits.
For more information on ASI, please visit https://asifood.com/. For more information on FoodReady, please visit https://foodready.ai/.
ASI Food Safety, LLC
ASI Food Safety is a provider of independent third-party certification, inspection and training services. Based in Missouri and serving clients nationally, ASI has been providing farm-to-fork safety solutions, such as third-party safety & quality certifications and inspections, consulting and training to the food industry since the 1940s. ASI's innovative, reliable and trusted food safety and quality solutions assist customers in minimizing risk, reducing recalls, eliminating foodborne illness, and protecting their brand and the health and well-being of their customers. For more information about ASI, visit http://www.asifood.com
About FoodReady
FoodReady (https://foodready.ai/) makes food safety effortless with its mobile and desktop software platform. FoodReady software automates and enables compliance, traceability and daily record management of expensive and complex retail food safety compliance requirements, government regulations (USDA, FDA, state and local) and global safety standards (GFSI, SQF, BRC). The FoodReady.AI software platform offers an automated compliance documentation generator where user data is transformed to regulatory formats; a mobile app for daily food safety compliance logs, checklists and batch management; machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms learn from thousands of plans generated; inventory, supplier, batch and records management; product recall management and supplier traceability; laboratory testing ordering and results automation and tech-enabled virtual food safety managed service.
