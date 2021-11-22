WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just four years after its founding, celebrity-backed local chef-made food platform HUNGRY has again been named one of the 500 fastest-growing U.S. tech companies by Deloitte. This is the second year in a row that HUNGRY — which provides best-in-class curated virtual and live event experiences and business food solutions — has ranked in the top tier of companies on the esteemed Deloitte Technology Fast 500, coming in at No. 18 in 2020 and No. 121 in 2021.
The company was recognized for leveraging its tech-enabled platform to fuel continued growth and success despite the challenge posed by COVID-19 on a business that had been solely focused on office and event catering. HUNGRY responded to COVID-19 by rapidly creating all-new businesses to serve its clients, to support its chefs and to improve lives through food and engagement. That included Virtual Chef Xperiences — live, interactive, at-home cooking events with top chefs — and full-service Pop Up restaurants for chefs to offer their latest seasonal creations. And, by providing last-mile food delivery & logistics services, HUNGRY was able to distribute meals directly to people at home in Austin, San Francisco, New York, and beyond.
"We are incredibly proud and honored to be listed among the most impressive and rapidly growing companies in the country," HUNGRY co-founder and CEO Jeff Grass said. "When the pandemic forced us to choose between innovating and shutting down, we knew our only option was to go all-in and work harder than ever to meet and exceed our clients' needs. Despite the devastating impact of COVID on our office and event catering business, our quick pivots and new businesses flourished and we still doubled sales."
Besides earning a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for two years in a row, HUNGRY also debuted this year in the top 10% on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Other accolades it has received in 2021 include being named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators as well as to Forbes' distinguished Best Start-Up Employers list.
And HUNGRY continues to find new ways to evolve and disrupt. This month it announced a new concept: Cafés & Coffee Bars by HUNGRY, a plug-and-play solution that reimagines the corporate cafeteria experience with food from talented local chefs. Set to roll out nationwide in 2022, a recent Café by HUNGRY beta test at the White House proved to be an instant success.
About HUNGRY
HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani, and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform for the $60-billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the U.S. via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food-delivery services. Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh, and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs. HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information, visit tryhungry.com.
