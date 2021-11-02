FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of financial advisors who specialize in helping clients generate ongoing streams of income they can count on in retirement.
Since its inception, Foothills Financial Group, Inc. has been on a mission to help clients create a path to financial peace of mind. Built upon a solid foundation of excellent client service and in-depth market knowledge, the firm's ultimate goal is to help clients retire comfortably and confidently knowing they can enjoy the lifestyle they've envisioned for their retirement.
As a Retirement Income Store, Foothills Financial Group can help those who are retired or nearing retirement take a more sensible approach to planning and saving for retirement known as Investing for Income. By helping clients reduce their exposure to growth-based financial strategies, Foothills Financial Group can help clients transform their savings into a renewable source of interest and dividend payments they can count on well into retirement.
Founder Roland Stadelmann, MRFC® believes that managing money wisely means being knowledgeable about all your options. That's why Foothills Financial Group places a heavy emphasis on financial education. It's this focus on education that led Foothills Financial Group to join the national network of like-minded financial advisors known as The Retirement Income Store.
About the Retirement Income Store: Launched nationally in January of 2019, The Retirement Income Store is a subsidiary of Sound Income Strategies, LLC. The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of Income Specialists who actively manage their clients' portfolios with the goal of maximizing income first, and opportunities for growth second.
About Foothills Financial Group, Inc.: Foothills Financial Group, Inc. was founded by Roland Stadelmann, MRFC®. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Roland is a Registered Financial Consultant, a designation awarded by the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants to financial advisors who meet the high standards of education, experience, and integrity required of its members.
Understanding the challenges their clients face, the retirement planning specialists at Foothills Financial Group focus on helping clients preserve their wealth, minimize their tax liability, and establish reliable income they can count on. In addition to investment management, the comprehensive approach to retirement planning incorporated by Foothills Financial Group includes their clients' insurance, legal, and accounting needs.
For more information contact:
Erika Wilson, ewilson@advisorsacademy.com, (954) 870-6720
Investment advisory services offered through Latitude Advisors, LLC (772) 770-1950. Foothills Financial and Latitude Advisors, LLC are non-affiliated companies. Foothills Financial Group, Inc. is a franchisee of The Retirement Income Store®, LLC.
Media Contact
Erika Wilson, The Retirement Income Store, 1 9548706720, ewilson@advisorsacademy.com
SOURCE The Retirement Income Store