GILBERT, Ariz., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprint Foundation, the non-profit organization focused on creating positive global change through education and environmental engagement, kicks off the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with the premiere of "The Story of Plastic" documentary on Discovery Channel Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m. EDT and PDT.
Footprint Foundation, in partnership with the SciTech Institute, is hosting educational programs featuring a slate of thought leaders including a renowned marine biologist, a former NASA space station astronaut and a producer from "The Story of Plastic."
"The Story of Plastic" documentary takes a sweeping view at the human-made plastic pollution crisis and the worldwide effect it has on the health of the planet. The film illustrates the ongoing plastic catastrophe, featuring interviews with experts and activists to inform viewers on the long-lasting effects of plastic pollution and the complex problem that is rapidly changing the planet's and its residents' well-being. The Footprint Foundation believes this is a mission-critical film that clearly outlines the global issue of plastic pollution, and together with the SciTech Institute, will host a virtual watch party for the film on Indee at 2 p.m. EDT and PDT on Earth Day, April 22. For more information and ways to watch, visit www.storyofplastic.org.
Leading up to, and following the film premiere, the foundation and the SciTech Institute will host four Facebook Live educational question and answer sessions with the public at 4:30 p.m. PDT on April 20-23 to discuss the film's messages. An additional three, 30-minute sessions at 5 p.m. PDT will be hosted with students in the U.S., Mexico and Kuwait over conferencing as part of the SciTech Institute's global Chief Science Officer program. Operating in eleven regions around the world, the Chief Science Officer program engages with the worlds brightest young minds to help develop lifelong STEM skills. The Q&A sessions will feature former NASA Astronaut Dr. Cady Coleman on April 20, Footprint Foundation Director of Science and Education Dr. Christine Figgener on April 21, and Arizona State University Marine and Aquatic Microplastics Researcher Charlie Rolsky on April 22, and will be available for replay on the foundation's website following each event. Facebook Live session participants will have a chance to win a special VIP meet and greet with "The Story of Plastic" director and producer, Deia Schlosberger during the April 23 session.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Footprint Foundation has also created a downloadable activity to foster individual engagement in protecting the planet from plastic pollution. The activity is free to download from the foundation's website, where participants can snap a picture of the artwork and share across social networks under the hashtags #ArtForEarthDay and #PlasticFreeEarthDay.
About Footprint Foundation
Footprint™ created the non-profit Footprint Foundation to focus on creating positive global change and the elimination of single-use plastics through education and engagement on sustainable alternatives to make a measurable impact on reducing plastics use. In addition to its educational programs, the Footprint Foundation serves as trusted resource providing education that fosters engagement alongside environmentally friendly practices. For more information about the Footprint Foundation, its global initiative, and how you can help, visit www.footprintusfoundation.org.
About SciTech Institute
SciTech Institute™ was established as the Arizona Technology Council Foundation as the conduit for collaboration among STEM industry, academia, civic, and non-profit organizations in Arizona. Now, rebranded and named the SciTech Institute™ the goal centers around aligning assets and resources to motivate individuals to pursue STEM-related educational and career paths or find a passion while engaged in community events during the SciTech Festival. Follow SciTech Institute on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The Chief Science Officer program highlights the 6th-12th graders that have been selected as leaders in their schools and communities to receive training to build a world-class community of diverse STEM-literate workers and knowledgeable, engaged citizens. Science For All allows for tax credit donations to provide engaging experiences for students while RAIN (Rural Activation Innovation Network) focuses on resources for the rural areas of Arizona.
