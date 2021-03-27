CAMPBELL, Calif., March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biti's, the Vietnamese footwear brand, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Biti's began as a small-scale workshop in 1982. Today, Biti's has 200 stores and five factories in Vietnam and employs about 8000 people. Covering manufacturing to retailing, Biti's produces approximately 20 million pairs of footwear annually.
Seeking to replace an outdated PLM with a more effective platform, Biti's selected Centric Footwear PLM.
"Currently, our data is scattered and not centralized," says Jenny Vuu, VP R&D at Biti's. "Producing reports requires a lot of time and paperwork, and it is difficult to track sample phases in real time. This causes mistakes and wastes time and money. We wanted a new PLM to minimize mistakes, speed up reporting, track the range visually and monitor the product lifecycle in order to deliver products to market on time."
Jenny cites Centric PLM's agility, user-friendliness, functionality and a very fast time to value with the ability to go live in six months as critical factors in Biti's decision.
"Centric is a well-known PLM for many fashion brands, especially footwear, and we're very confident of the project's success. We'll be able to track delays, manage potential risks, track historical product development data, easily find information and optimize our processes. We expect to reduce time to market, react smartly to fast fashion trends and give R&D teams more time to focus on technical improvements. Our relationship with Centric is very promising, and we look forward to learning, sharing and growing together."
"We are happy to welcome Biti's as our latest customer in Vietnam," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Biti's has an ambitious vision to become a powerful manufacturer in Asia, and we are proud to be part of their plans as they implement Centric PLM."
Biti's (http://www.bitis.com.vn)
Started as a small-scale workshop with merely 20 workers in 1982, with our great determination, strong will and unchanging humility for further success, Biti's stood firm through the subsidy period of the national economy to establish and prove our current position. Going through more than one third of the century with "tireless steps", we have never ceased to make improvements and transformations to steadily build up our footwear brand with diversity of forms and styles. Besides, we have focused on developing contemporary production and im-export strategies, valuable material-financial-human resources to compete with other strong brands all over the world.
