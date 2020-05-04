ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Folio:, a multi-channel resource for the publishing industry, named Bloomberg Tax & Accounting President Lisa Fitzpatrick to its 2020 class of Top Women in Media. This marks the third consecutive year that Fitzpatrick has been recognized by Folio: along with other media industry entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and industry trailblazers.
"Although we're all facing difficult and uncertain times, we are grateful to have the opportunity to recognize such a professionally diverse group of talented and hardworking women from within our publishing community," said Folio: Content Director, Caysey Welton. "As is the case every year, these honorees embody everything that's right about our industry."
"Under Lisa's leadership over the past year, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's research and software teams have added a wealth of new content, analysis, and technology to help our clients plan and comply with changing rules and regulations," said Josh Eastright, CEO of Bloomberg Industry Group. "We've introduced many time-saving workflow tools that help our clients more efficiently answer their most complex questions while also dramatically expanding our international coverage. And in these uncertain times, Lisa's keenly focused on helping our customers stay on top of the latest developments, thanks to our detailed reporting and our software solutions designed to handle the most complex calculations.
"Thanks to Lisa's many contributions and our ongoing innovation in tax and accounting we continue to see our business grow and are able to better serve our customers," concluded Eastright.
Honorees will be recognized and celebrated on Wednesday, September 9 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. For additional information, visit http://www.foliotopwomen.com/.
About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions help practitioners simplify complex processes to better mitigate risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit pro.bloombergtax.com/