Emotions are unavoidable in the workplace. Supportiv's new article collection helps harness those feelings (a coworker's or one's own) for enhanced wellbeing and productivity.
BERKELEY, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For both employers and employees, unchecked emotions can complicate relationships and routines at work. Supportiv, the on-demand peer-to-peer emotional support service, releases a new collection of mental health resources to help understand and navigate emotional predicaments in the workplace.
From retail work to remote work, emotional turmoil can impact productivity, change how we connect with others, and even cloud judgment. If common emotional struggles in the workplace–like stress, procrastination, and burnout–are unaddressed, it becomes harder for us to respond to others' needs with grace.
Supportiv CEO & Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk elaborates on this idea, sharing that "In the workplace, each individual's emotions impact the team. That can make it appealing to stuff down your feelings. You don't want to be judged or bring everyone else down. However, if you don't find effective ways to cope with and heal tough emotions, their negative impact–both personally and on those around you–may increase."
Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi adds that "It can feel like acknowledging tough emotions will send you on a downward spiral. In reality, it's the opposite. If we don't acknowledge what we're going through, we're less likely to find solutions and more likely to act out without even realizing. At work, it's especially important to notice our feelings, so that we can find ways to handle them."
For those managing a coworker's emotions or their own, Supportiv's Work resources (https://www.supportiv.com/work) provide actionable steps to gently minimize emotional fallout in the workplace. Topics in the collection include:
Preventing Burnout In The People You Manage
Support An Employee Going Through Personal Hardship
Mental Health Issues At Work When You're The Manager
How To Take A Colleague's Anger Less Personally
Connecting With A Coworker You Don't Like
Building Work Friendships While Working Remotely
What Does High Functioning Anxiety Look Like At Work?
How To Mentally Prepare For A Performance Review
How To Be Proud Of Your Work Ethic Without Burning Out
Emotional Readiness To Work After A Vacation
Being An Authentic Email Communicator
How To Give Critical Feedback
How To Take Negative Feedback Like A Champ
How To Talk To Your Boss About Your Mental Health Needs
Stop Procrastination Before It Stops You
How To Calm Your Frustration With A Colleague, Customer, Or Boss
How To Apologize Effectively
How To Stop Nitpicking Others (And Why It Matters For Your Health)
Enlist Others as an Anti-Procrastination Tactic: Body Doubling
Browse the full collection to find considerations, how-to's, and tips for managing work-related emotional struggles, at https://www.supportiv.com/work.
In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support–from feeling hopeless to overwhelmed, from dating struggles to breaking up, and from anhedonia to longing. Even experiences regarding trauma, racism, and discrimination are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.
Supportiv has already enabled over 1.1 million users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. See what real users have to say, here: http://www.supportiv.com/users-testimonials.
Media Contact
Christina Beck, Supportiv, 1 800-845-0015, info@supportiv.com
SOURCE Supportiv