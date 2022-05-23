Emotions are unavoidable in the workplace. Supportiv's new article collection helps harness those feelings (a coworker's or one's own) for enhanced wellbeing and productivity.

BERKELEY, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For both employers and employees, unchecked emotions can complicate relationships and routines at work. Supportiv, the on-demand peer-to-peer emotional support service, releases a new collection of mental health resources to help understand and navigate emotional predicaments in the workplace.

From retail work to remote work, emotional turmoil can impact productivity, change how we connect with others, and even cloud judgment. If common emotional struggles in the workplace–like stress, procrastination, and burnout–are unaddressed, it becomes harder for us to respond to others' needs with grace.

Supportiv CEO & Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk elaborates on this idea, sharing that "In the workplace, each individual's emotions impact the team. That can make it appealing to stuff down your feelings. You don't want to be judged or bring everyone else down. However, if you don't find effective ways to cope with and heal tough emotions, their negative impact–both personally and on those around you–may increase."

Supportiv Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi adds that "It can feel like acknowledging tough emotions will send you on a downward spiral. In reality, it's the opposite. If we don't acknowledge what we're going through, we're less likely to find solutions and more likely to act out without even realizing. At work, it's especially important to notice our feelings, so that we can find ways to handle them."

For those managing a coworker's emotions or their own, Supportiv's Work resources (https://www.supportiv.com/work) provide actionable steps to gently minimize emotional fallout in the workplace. Topics in the collection include:

Preventing Burnout In The People You Manage

Support An Employee Going Through Personal Hardship

Mental Health Issues At Work When You're The Manager

How To Take A Colleague's Anger Less Personally

Connecting With A Coworker You Don't Like

Building Work Friendships While Working Remotely

What Does High Functioning Anxiety Look Like At Work?

How To Mentally Prepare For A Performance Review

How To Be Proud Of Your Work Ethic Without Burning Out

Emotional Readiness To Work After A Vacation

Being An Authentic Email Communicator

How To Give Critical Feedback

How To Take Negative Feedback Like A Champ

How To Talk To Your Boss About Your Mental Health Needs

Stop Procrastination Before It Stops You

How To Calm Your Frustration With A Colleague, Customer, Or Boss

How To Apologize Effectively

How To Stop Nitpicking Others (And Why It Matters For Your Health)

Enlist Others as an Anti-Procrastination Tactic: Body Doubling

Browse the full collection to find considerations, how-to's, and tips for managing work-related emotional struggles, at https://www.supportiv.com/work.

In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support–from feeling hopeless to overwhelmed, from dating struggles to breaking up, and from anhedonia to longing. Even experiences regarding trauma, racism, and discrimination are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.

Supportiv has already enabled over 1.1 million users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. See what real users have to say, here: http://www.supportiv.com/users-testimonials.

Media Contact

Christina Beck, Supportiv, 1 800-845-0015, info@supportiv.com

 

SOURCE Supportiv

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.