CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamats' new Vice President for Business Development can't wait to start helping clients tell their stories. Kathryn Edwards has a successful sales background in the specific areas Stamats markets to – higher education, healthcare, and publishing. But it's her ability to develop enduring relationships with her clients that makes her work impressive. She's eager to bring her energy, fresh ideas, and unique perspective to her new role with Stamats.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to help clients in all aspects of marketing and branding for their organization. I'm excited to help them tell their story and watch it connect with their audiences," says Kathryn. She has a history of developing valuable relationships with senior-level leaders at colleges and universities, with health care providers, and with multiple nonprofits. Most recently with SAGE Publishing, Kathryn developed new markets for the company's digital academic library resources and built and managed a multimillion-dollar account list.
Working in higher education, healthcare, and business to business sales and marketing for 25 years has given Kathryn a sincere appreciation for the important work her clients are doing. "In higher education, they are developing our future leaders; in healthcare, they are caring for our families and friends; and in business, they are driving growth in our local and national economy."
Kathryn believes her client-first approach will be a valuable asset to Stamats. "I listen and learn about what's important to the client," she adds. "My passion is partnering with my clients to help them find the right solutions to meet their needs."
Stamats' Executive VP Bill Stamats is also eager for Kathryn to begin her Stamats career. "Kathryn is a salesperson. Her business development capabilities and experience will fit with what Stamats can offer potential clients. She'll have the ability to sell Stamats marketing services in at least three different markets that the company serves."
A native and resident of Greensboro, North Carolina, Kathryn enjoys life with her husband, three children, and two dogs. She is a graduate of UNC Greensboro with a BS in textiles/retail marketing. When she's not working, she loves to cook, read, and take those dogs for walks.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathryn-edwards-7554592a/
Stamats is a leading marketing and research company providing a complete range of services including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, magazines, video, research, traditional media, live events, and audience data and marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience that it brings to bear for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, commercial building operation and management, commercial building interior design, professional meeting planning, and healthcare, and consumer marketing. Stamats was founded in 1923 and today maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (headquarters) and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Contact: Bill Stamats
Stamats Communications
615 5th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Phone 319-364-6167
Bill.stamats@stamats.com