NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Flip Electronics is No. 1024 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip, stated, "What an honor to be recognized on this exciting growth list again. After last year, we did not rest on our laurels. We have added experienced industry talent to our organization, and we will be moving into a new, larger facility next month. This strategy will allow us to continue our explosive growth trajectory. I want to thank every customer, partner, client, and especially our Flip family who have made the past year another success story! Without the support of everyone, we wouldn't be where we are today. I am looking forward to many more years helping our customers avoid the pain points of obsolete electronic components."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. For example, among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. In addition, the top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Flip Electronics
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Flip Electronics has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductor and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with their OEM and contract manufacturer clients and considers every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process while delivering exceptional solutions to best suit clients' needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with the confidence that they are not dealing in the grey market. With industry-leading suppliers and knowledge and supply chain management expertise, Flip assists clients in the sourcing, pricing, and delivery of all their component needs. In addition, Flip's focus on global trends in manufacturing makes it a leader in the electronics industry.
