NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC is No. 4,193 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Achieving this award for another subsequent year particularly given the last 18 months is a testament to the tremendous work effort that our entire staff puts in to support our clients," said Alexander Stavdal, Vice President of Strategy, ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC. "We are extremely honored by the incredible trust which those businesses place in our team to enhance their operations and productivity through technology. The major shifts we saw in the business environment throughout the past year has further highlighted that across all industries there is a crucial need for a technology partner that can aggregate unique business needs, technology innovation and security concerns to support the changing landscape of the modern workplace."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC
ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC is a multiple award-winning full-service technology partner for SMBs and enterprises in New York City and Southern Florida. The firm specializes in managed IT services, including cutting-edge cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to help businesses increase productivity, stay safe from cyberattacks and foster growth through the efficient use of technology. Distinguished in the industry for world-class customer service and 24/7 availability, ManhattanTechSupport.com offers companies the full breadth and depth of a sophisticated IT department for one flat monthly fee with no contracts ever. The firm's innovative technology solutions and IT experts continue to create sustained value for its clients through various strategies and initiatives tailored to propel SMBs and enterprises into the future.
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
