AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Proximity Learning ranked in the top half on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This is the organization's third year on the list, ranking this year in the top half at 2,494.
Proximity Learning provides school districts with trained, virtual teachers via livestream, operating since 2009 with a proven virtual teaching model. The organization initially focused on live-streaming World Language teachers worldwide to individual students in the United States. However, as demand grew and public schools began to inquire about placing Proximity Learning teachers in their schools, the company saw an opportunity to expand its scope and impact the education sector.
"Our organization's first priority is to help districts never have another teacher vacancy," said Proximity Learning CEO, Evan Erdberg. "In our fight for education equity, we have seen our services work as the need for certified teachers only increases. The increased growth of our company means that more and more students have been connected to the educators they deserve."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Proximity Learning plans for another banner year as the need for certified teachers continues to grow. The organization's method of synchronous, virtual teaching allows students to interact with their teacher in a way that emulates the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom experience, creating an ideal environment for students via accelerated learning.
About Proximity Learning Inc.
Proximity Learning Inc. is an online education service company catering to students ranging from kindergarten to high school. Proximity Learning has served over 150 school districts and instructs over 50,000 students annually. Proximity Learning is one of the fastest-growing K-12 online education services in the nation, boasting the highest quality teachers, most innovative virtual classrooms, and a reputation as a flexible learning solution to both public and private school districts.
