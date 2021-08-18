LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After debuting at #400 in 2015, Inc. magazine ranked Rainmaker Ad Ventures #2878 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
Inc.'s list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Rainmaker continues to accelerate its growth, improving its ranking by 792 spots over its 2020 position with a three-year growth rate of 136%. Additionally, this is Rainmaker's seventh consecutive year making the list, putting it in elite company (only 1% of honorees have ever made the list seven years in a row).
"We're honored and grateful to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing private companies in American for the 7th year in a row, once again affirming that when you consistently overdeliver for your customers, always do the right thing, and value people and the planet in addition to profits, you can accomplish great things!" – Drew Kossoff, CEO
Rainmaker Ad Ventures (https://rainmakeradventures.com) is an award-winning direct response media buying agency trusted by some of the world's savviest marketers to drive their lead generation and customer acquisition efforts via high-volume email, display, native. video and social advertising. Their proven track record of success combined with a commitment to conscious capitalism has helped them earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for seven years in a row.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
Methodology: The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.
