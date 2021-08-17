NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insticator today revealed that it ranked No. 2152 on this year's Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks Insticator's fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, following its appearances in 2017, 2019, and 2020. In a three-year period, Insticator achieved a remarkable growth rate of 199%.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We're proud to be a part of the Inc. 5000 for the fourth time," says Founder and CEO Zack Dugow. "We're just at the tip of the iceberg in terms of our growth, with our team constantly growing and iterating new products to help us stay at the forefront of the market. We're excited for what's to come, and we look forward to being a part of the list in the coming years."
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Insticator is the global leader in increasing engagement for Publishers through interactive content and community-building. Its suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive environments. From their human-moderated Commenting Unit that facilitates healthy, respectful discourse, to its Content Engagement Unit that enables audiences to share their opinions and interact with content that speaks directly to them, Insticator reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across their vast network of premium publishing partners including Ancestry, WebMD, Fox Sports, RealClear Media Group, and more. Based in New York, Insticator's global footprint spans the US, Canada, India, the Philippines, Ukraine, and the UK. Visit insticator.com to learn more.
