NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC, an award-winning MSP from New York and a leading technology partner to small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, announced today that it is being honored as one of New York's Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business. Crain's list recognized firms with strong work atmospheres, good benefits, "work perks," and pay as well as mentorship and professional growth potential. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC ranked 36th on the list.
"We are excited and honored to be recipients of this prestigious award for the third consecutive year," said Jackie Oliva, Vice President of Operations, ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC. "As a company, our goal has always been to create an environment where people feel that they are part of something special and are excited to come to work every day. We recognize that our staff is our greatest asset, and we continually strive to promote a fun, caring, and productive culture in which they can thrive. Our team is consistently able to rise to any occasion and provide top-notch service to our clients. To be recognized by our employees as one of the best places to work in NYC is incredible. While ManhattanTechSupport.com has been fortunate to receive many awards and accolades this past year, this is the award of which we are most proud. Our talented and dedicated team continues to amaze us with their passion for technology and commitment to exceptional customer service. We could not experience the success that we do without our staff, and that is why this award is so special to us."
In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits, and atypical "work perks" that make a company a great place to work.
Crain's New York Business is one of the city's leading business publications. The "Best Places to Work" list profiles New York's top 100 most respected employers. Winners are chosen based on confidential employee reviews and an independent assessment of policies and practices.
ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC, a multiple award-winning full-service technology partner for businesses nationwide, specializes in managed IT services, including cutting-edge cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to help businesses increase productivity, stay safe from cyberattacks and foster growth through the efficient use of technology. Distinguished in the industry for world-class customer service and 24/7 availability, we offer companies the full breadth and depth of a sophisticated IT department for one flat monthly fee with no contracts ever. Today, our innovative technology solutions and IT experts continue to create sustained value for our clients through various strategies and initiatives that are tailored to propel organizations that take IT seriously into the future.
Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis, and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums, and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.
