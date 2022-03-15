Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announced that for the third consecutive year, it has been named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list based on its incredible 71% two-year growth. The Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list ranks the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
"Continuing to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest, especially when you consider the challenges from the last two years surrounding the pandemic, is an amazing tribute to the incredible work of our team and their collaboration with our clients," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "We remain focused on the things that are most responsible for our success … creating smart, dedicated, creative teams who understand and solve the complex data analytics and cloud migration challenges faced by our customers."
In addition to accumulating numerous awards and recognition for revenue growth, the company has also achieved a number of milestones that further underscore the company's upward trajectory including growing its existing business with national brand clients by 200% in 2021, being recognized as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace, and innovating and launching new solutions and accelerators in data analytics, data management, and cloud migrations.
And, as an NMSDC certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Wavicle is committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce. The company proudly works with many customers who have implemented supplier diversity programs, set diversity spend goals, and rolled out a variety of additional diversity initiatives.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
To find out more about Wavicle, its number 131 spot on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, and the value it is driving for clients in cloud migration services and data management consulting, visit https://wavicledata.com.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019, 2020, and 2021 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago two years in a row, and a 2020 and 2021 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. Wavicle is also an NMSDC certified MBE. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
