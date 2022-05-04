In a comparison among dozens of asset management software solutions, Forbes Advisor ranked Asset Panda at the top of the list.
FRISCO, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda, a leading provider of asset tracking software, today announced that its highly configurable platform has been ranked Best Asset Tracking Software by Forbes Advisor. The ranking was released March 24, 2022 in a review of high-quality asset tracking solutions.
Since its launch in 2012, Asset Panda has continually received accolades from both users and industry publications for its industry-leading software. Clients in over 45 countries have seen improved efficiency with the highly configurable platform that works with any kind of asset in any kind of organization. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Forbes Advisor as the leading asset tracking software solution on the market," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "Our ultimate goal is to help people work smarter, and we've built Asset Panda to suit that purpose. As a result, we have clients who have reported saving as much as 4,000 hours a year with our system."
Forbes Advisor's ranking was based on a review of thousands of data points regarding the usability, features, pricing, and customer support offerings among dozens of asset tracking software solutions.They chose to place Asset Panda at the top of their list "because it works well in so many industries, including construction, healthcare, education, government and nonprofits." They also concluded that, "Those looking for an easy-to-use, customizable asset management solution will want to take a close look at Asset Panda."
Asset Panda's asset tracking platform provides an easy way for companies in any industry to track the full lifecycle of their assets from acquisition to retirement. The variety of assets being tracked in the system is extensive, and includes IT assets, tools, arcade machines, vehicles, and even zoo animals. The ability to track any kind of asset is enabled through a configurable system, integrations with other leading software providers, and features designed to handle key asset management use cases. Asset Panda clients also have access to an extensive set of support services, including 24/7 chat and email support.
The Forbes Advisor Best Asset Management Software Of 2022 list is published online at their website.
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.
About Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money and business advice, news and reviews, and a comparison marketplace that helps individuals make smart decisions and find the products that best fit their lives and goals.
For more information, visit forbesadvisor.com/business.
