In a comparison among dozens of leading tool management systems, Forbes Advisor ranked Asset Panda at the top of the list.
FRISCO, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda, a leading provider of asset tracking software, today announced that its platform was ranked Best Tool Management Software by Forbes Advisor. The ranking was released March 21, 2022 in a review of high-quality tool management solutions.
Asset Panda has consistently received high marks for its software from both users and industry publications over the ten years since its launch in 2012. It has significantly improved the efficiency of companies in over 45 countries thanks to a highly configurable platform designed to work with any kind of asset. "We believe we offer the best solution for tool tracking on the market and are excited to receive this ranking from Forbes Advisor," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "Helping our clients work smarter is key to both their success and ours."
Forbes Advisor's ranking was based on a review of the ease of use, features, pricing, and customer support offerings among dozens of tool tracking software solutions. Their review of Asset Panda's capabilities led them to conclude that "Asset Panda is an easy-to-use, customizable tool management solution that scales nicely for mid-sized to large businesses." Their analysis also highlighted "excellent customer support" for a "user-friendly", "highly configurable" tool with a "robust feature set".
Asset Panda's tool tracking solution provides an easy way for companies in any industry to track the equipment and tools that are vital to their operations. It offers a robust set of features that are designed to manage tools efficiently and remain aware of who has what, what equipment is on which job site, and when equipment needs to be serviced or repaired. Asset Panda clients also have access to an extensive set of support services, including 24/7 chat and email support.
The Forbes Advisor Best Tool Management Software Of 2022 list is published online at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/software/best-tool-management-software/
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product.
