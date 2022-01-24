LVIV, Ukraine, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 12, 2022, Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations, was recognized as the best IT employer by Forbes Ukraine. The annual report ranks the top 50 employers among the largest Ukrainian companies operating in various domains from agriculture to telecom and information technology. This year's assessment shows Intellias was ranked 2nd among all listed companies compared to the 5th position in 2021. Additionally, the company became 1st among IT service providers for the second consecutive year, proving its focus on building up a human-to-human culture based on commitment, integrity and pursuit of excellence.
Intellias top position in the ranking is a demonstration of the company's accomplishments and excellence in growing successful businesses with a people-first approach while delivering value to partners and clients.
For over 20 years, Intellias has been bringing together smart technology and people-first culture to find solutions to the challenges of today and harness the opportunities of tomorrow. By fostering a healthy supportive environment of mutual trust and responsibility, the company today is a culture-driven organization that always puts people over processes.
Intellias was rated as one of the top IT employers for many consecutive years by DOU, the largest Ukrainian IT community. The company was also named the employer of choice for professionals by EY Ukraine and listed among the top 100 employers by MC.Today in 2020 and 2021. Recognized as an equal opportunity employer by UN Women, and awarded the title "Business That Is Changing the Country" by CSR Ukraine, the company advocates DE&I principles.
About Intellias
Intellias is a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and top-tier organizations, helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitization. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe, the US, the MENA region, and the APAC region to embrace innovation at scale. Over 2000 Intellias experts located in Ukraine, Germany, Poland, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates deliver competence and expertise in various domains. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, acknowledged in the GSA UK Awards, and named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 17th Annual International Business Awards. With nearly two decades of experience, Intellias helps both industry leaders and startups deploy innovative customer-facing solutions, build award-winning software, and modernize technical infrastructure.
