NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, a global leader in cyber security protecting Fortune 500, Large enterprises and Governments globally has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Trishneet Arora was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Trishneet into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Trishneet has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Trishneet will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Trishneet will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am honored and humbled to be a part of the largest technology council in the world. This council gives us platform to connect, share information and future possibilities from the industry on a global scale to ensure the latest and best levels of cyber security throughout. This cements our efforts towards delivering the best products and services in the cyber space." Said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security and now a Forbes Technology Council Member.
About TAC Security
TAC Security is next generation vulnerability management company that protects Fortune 500 companies, leading enterprises, and governments around the world. TAC Security manages 5+ Million vulnerabilities through its Artificial intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) Founded by Trishneet Arora at the age of 19 now it has become a global firm; Operates from New York, Mumbai, Portland, Chandigarh, Albuquerque & Bangalore.
