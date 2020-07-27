- Forcepoint Dynamic Edge Protection's new suite of SASE solutions, including Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access, addresses enterprises' mass telework security needs while reducing security complexity and point product interoperability challenges - New Forcepoint Cloud Security Gateway delivers 30% reduction in software cost of ownership with all-in-one converged security offering featuring Secure Web Gateway, CASB and DLP capabilities as a single service - New Forcepoint Private Access cloud service provides true zero-trust remote access to internal applications without the complexity, bottlenecks and risks of VPNs