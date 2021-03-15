JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced the addition of David Kaluzna as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer. He will be leading the corporate sales function for the company, ensuring revenue and profit goals are met.
Kaluzna has extensive experience building and transforming high performance sales organizations across the Healthcare and Business to Business sector driving long-term sustainable growth. Kaluzna joins Forcura from CareFusion as Director of Sales and Siemens Healthineers as Vice President of Sales.
"I am incredibly excited to join Forcura at this exact moment in time, when the company is poised for explosive growth by expanding their product portfolio and entering new markets," says David. "I look forward to scaling their sales team, building on their skills and turbocharging Forcura's impressive year-over-year growth trajectory."
Craig Mandeville, founder and CEO of Forcura, says of David, "We could not have found a more perfect leader to be Chief Revenue Officer than David Kaluzna. His passion for what he does, his depth of industry experience and his intuitive approach to people make him a formidable addition, and perfect complement, to Forcura's leadership team."
Forcura has seen significant growth, earning the distinction of being in the top 21% of the 2020 Inc 5000 cohort, and for being named for the fifth consecutive year to the Inc. 5000 list. With 31 million transmissions per year, Forcura services over 500 clients who provide care for more than a half a million patients every month. Forcura's technology empowers healthcare providers to function at their peak, working to standardize interoperability and integration among post-acute healthcare organizations, physicians and electronic health records. With plans to broaden their platform and services in 2021, Forcura is also expanding into the rehabilitation therapy sector while exploring additional healthcare lines of business and partnerships.
