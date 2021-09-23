JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Annie Erstling was recognized by the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, winning a Silver Stevie® Award. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide.
"From her first day, Annie has been integral to the vision, growth and success of Forcura," said Craig Mandeville, founder and CEO of Forcura. "In her role as chief strategy officer, we've benefitted not just from her business knowledge but also from her passionate commitment to what we strive to do every day: empower better patient care. I'm honored to work alongside Annie and am thrilled to see her recognized as a Silver Award winner."
As Forcura's CSO, Erstling oversees the company's strategic growth including partnerships, product innovation and management, and marketing and communications. She has been instrumental in defining the organization's growth and distribution strategy, formalizing numerous strategic industry partnerships and launching the company's brand and ongoing thought leadership program.
During a tenure that began only in 2016, Erstling has been fundamentally involved in the company's 300% revenue growth, solidifying a strategy that aligns Forcura's technological capabilities with industry insights, leadership, collaboration, and advocacy.
Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has been recognized in 2021 as the Best Healthcare Technology Solution by the SIIA, ranked for the fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 and is a top-20 ranked Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. For more information visit http://www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
Tyler Holder, Burdette Ketchum, 904.645.6200, tholder@burdetteketchum.com
SOURCE Forcura