JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced its re-certification as a Great Place to Work® following employee third-party survey results that acknowledged the company's strong workplace culture.
2022 represents the second consecutive year Forcura received the certification. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work, which is 36 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.
Survey results indicated that 100% of participating employees feel good about the ways Forcura contributes to the community and that its facilities support a good working environment. All employees also felt welcomed when joining the company or switching work units.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Forcura is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
Forcura's Great Place to Work Certification™ is one of several recognitions the company has earned for its workplace culture. The organization has also recently ranked 16th in Fortune's Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ in 2021 and was honored as a "Healthiest Company" by the First Coast Worksite Wellness Council.
"Since our founding, we have aimed to create a culture that puts our people first so that everybody feels empowered to come to work every day with a sense of pride, support and fulfillment," said Forcura founder and CEO, Craig Mandeville. "Earning our re-certification with Great Places to Work® is a tremendous honor because it indicates we're achieving that mission. Our people are the driving force in Forcura's continued success. We're lucky to have such a passionate group of individuals pushing us forward."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute healthcare organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has been recognized in 2021 as the Best Healthcare Technology Solution by the SIIA, ranked for the fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 and is a top-20 ranked Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. For more information visit http://www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
