JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced it ranked 69th among 250 Florida companies on Inc. Magazine's second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list. The list represents the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This is Forcura's second top 100 finish on this index.
Craig Mandeville, CEO and founder of Forcura, shares "Earning this recognition by Inc. Magazine is an honor, especially when the pandemic so disrupted the nation's economy and our clients' businesses last year. Knowing our care coordination solution empowered those clients – all healthcare providers serving patients on the front lines of the pandemic – to deliver better patient care makes us incredibly proud."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida.
"This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company with a deep commitment to enabling better patient care, facilitates safe patient transitions and care coordination on behalf of providers across the continuum. The Forcura Care Coordination Platform combines provider workflow and collaboration tools, patient and provider engagement capabilities and analytics powered by frictionless clinical data exchange to support the unique needs of healthcare providers across numerous care settings and services. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit http://www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Kristyna Munoz, Forcura, 904.645.6200, Kmunoz@burdetteketchum.com
SOURCE Forcura