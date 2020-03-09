DUBLIN, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ford Focus SYNC 3 Silverbox" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a complete teardown analysis of Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox extracted from the new Ford Focus. Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the Ford SYNC 3 Silverbox. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including different mechanical frames.
The Ford SYNC 3 automotive infotainment system includes two operating systems: CarPlay from Apple and Android Auto from Google. It offers a full range of multimedia functions such as DAB +/DRM/FM reception, a Class AB Audio Amplifier, a phone call, and video reading.
It has man-machine interface management such as simple music search, enhanced voice recognition for voice-control navigation, traffic information, climate control, in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and also Amazon Alexa for shopping or controlling supported smart home devices. In this way, the driver keeps his/her hands on the wheel and his/her eyes on the road.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Main Chipset
- Reverse Costing Methodology
2. Teardown Analysis
- Views and Dimensions of the System
- System Opening
- Main Electronic Board
3. Cost Analysis
- Accessing the BOM
- PCB Cost
- BOM Cost - Electronic Board
- Housing Parts - Estimation
- BOM Cost - Housing
- Material Cost Breakdown by Sub-Assembly
- Material Cost Breakdown by Component Category
- Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost
- Electronic Board Manufacturing Flow
- Details of the Main Electronic Board AV Cost
- Details of the System Assembly AV Cost
- Added-Value Cost Breakdown
- Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
4. Estimated Price Analysis
- Estimation of the Manufacturer Price
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Apple
- Ford
