NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Ford Motor Company have announced that SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM's newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – will make its Ford debut in the 2021 F-150. SiriusXM with 360L is planned to be available on all future Ford models with its next generation SYNC® 4 communications and entertainment system. The news was first announced last night during Ford's primetime global reveal of the all-new F-150.
SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choices in entertainment than ever before.
With SiriusXM with 360L, drivers and their passengers now get access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM's recorded On Demand content whenever they want – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. It also delivers more live channels than ever from SiriusXM's acclaimed satellite and streaming lineup, which features an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news and much more. SiriusXM with 360L's personalized "For You" recommendations and ability to search for related content also make it easier than ever for listeners to discover more of the programming they love.
SiriusXM with 360L will be available in 2021 F-150 trucks scheduled to be available at the end of the year.
"The all-new 2021 F-150 is the toughest, most productive F-150 ever, it's targeted to be the most powerful light duty full-size pickup. It's a natural fit that F-150 is the first Ford vehicle equipped with SiriusXM with 360L, which is SiriusXM's most advanced audio entertainment platform ever," said Todd Eckert, Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager. "Seamlessly integrated into Ford's new SYNC 4 infotainment system, SiriusXM with 360L gives Ford customers more options to listen to their favorite tunes, stay informed on breaking news, catch the score of the game and even more."
"Ford has a long history as one of America's favorite automotive brands and we are excited to be introducing SiriusXM with 360L in 2021 model year Ford vehicles with SYNC 4, beginning with the all-new Ford F-150," said Mike Heinonen, VP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. "SiriusXM with 360L in Ford's new SYNC 4 infotainment system delivers drivers and passengers more SiriusXM channels and programming choices than ever before with its revolutionary hybrid content delivery system."
The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:
More variety
- More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM's exclusive streaming channels.
- Access to over 10,000 hours of on-demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.
- Enhanced sports play-by-play offering gives listeners access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.
A more personalized experience
- Intuitive "For You" content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen for easy, one-touch access.
- Individual SiriusXM listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own personalized SiriusXM audio experience.
Ease of use
- Dynamic user interface makes it easier to browse by genre and allows for seamless navigation between satellite and streaming channels and SiriusXM On Demand content.
- "Related" recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and On Demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing channel and content.
- The new Live Sports category puts all football, baseball, basketball and hockey games in one place, making it easier to find and listen to the game live during your drive.
- Vehicle owners can subscribe to SiriusXM, manage their existing account, or contact SiriusXM directly from the touch screen on the dash when their vehicle is parked.
- SiriusXM with 360L in the Ford F-150 can receive over-the-air updates to help stay up to date.
Ford owners and lessees receive a trial subscription to SiriusXM's top tier All Access package when they purchase or lease any SiriusXM-equipped Ford vehicle. Those customers buying or leasing a 2021 F-150, and other future Ford models with the SYNC 4 infotainment system, can drive off the lot and immediately enjoy all of the satellite and streaming features that SiriusXM with 360L offers.
SiriusXM All Access delivers to consumers SiriusXM's full lineup of varied programming, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicles on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their homes. For more on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways you can listen, go to www.SiriusXM.com.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.
About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is adversely impacting our business; our substantial competition that is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts are an important part of our business; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; our business depends in part upon the auto industry; our Pandora business depends in part upon consumer electronics manufacturers; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our ability to offer interactive features in our Pandora services depends upon maintaining licenses with copyright owners; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; economic conditions, including advertising budgets and discretionary spending, may adversely affect our business and operating results; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions or other strategic investments and initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; we may from time to time modify our business plan, and these changes could adversely affect us and our financial condition; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; existing or future laws and regulations could harm our business; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.
Source: SiriusXM
Media contacts for SiriusXM:
Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com
Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com