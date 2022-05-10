NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The foreign exchange market size is expected to grow by USD 1.94 trillion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.87% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the foreign exchange market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The continuous trade monitoring and surveillance in the forex market will facilitate the foreign exchange market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Foreign Exchange Market: Drivers & Challenges
The growing urbanization and digitalization is the factor fueling the foreign exchange market growth. The automation of workflows leads to enhanced productivity and operational efficiency, as well as a decline in operational risks due to the reduction of manual involvement. The global foreign exchange market is continuing to digitalize to better serve clients by providing liquidity, optimal execution, and post-trade services, as well as improving regulatory compliance. As market participants want and develop tools to improve the relevance and quality of market data, allowing better trading decisions and reducing risks, the usage of AI and machine learning has expanded. Traders can collect and analyze important data, streamline trading operations, and follow market performance with the help of cutting-edge AI technology. Such beneficial attributes of using these new tools will drive the foreign exchange market growth during the forecast period.
However, the uncertainty of future exchange rates is one of the factors challenging the foreign exchange market growth. A devaluation or depreciation of the foreign currency could result in a loss of money if it is not properly protected. For instance, if a buyer has agreed to pay $525,935 for a shipment and the Euro is worth $0.85, then the collection has to be $425,000. If the Euro fell in value to $0.84 later, payment would be only $420,000, resulting in a $5,000 loss for the seller. Exchange-rate risks, on the other hand, might present opportunities because interest rates between countries generally reflect predicted changes in the exchange rates. Such uncertainties would hinder the foreign exchange market growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key Foreign Exchange Players:
The foreign exchange market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Bank of America Corp.
- Barclays PLC
- BNP Paribas SA
- Citigroup Inc.
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- DBS Bank Ltd.
- Deutsche Bank AG
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- JPMorgan Chase and Co.
- Royal Bank of Scotland Plc
- Societe Generale SA
- Standard Chartered PLC
- State Street Corp.
- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- UBS Group AG
- Westpac Banking Corp.
Foreign Exchange Market: Segmentation Analysis
Trade Finance Instruments Outlook - (Revenue, USD trillion, 2021-2026)
- Currency swaps
- FX options
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2021-2026)
- Reporting dealers - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Other financial institutions - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Non-financial customers - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Foreign Exchange Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.94 trillion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.52
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Societe Generale SA, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Westpac Banking Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Trade Finance Instruments
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
