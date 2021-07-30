NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ForeSCITE, an AI-powered investing platform, has launched an investing trading assistant mobile application that reads company ESG and provides investors with AI based ESG scores for investment portfolios and individual accounts.. The application's ForeSCITE ESG Dashboard ranks companies based on three pillars: environment, social and corporate governance.
For those hearing about ForeSCITE for the first time, this app allows investors access to predictive data and analytics used by banks and hedge funds to make educated investment decisions based on science.
ForeSCITE, LLC a New York based Fintech and data science company, officially launched ForeSCITE ESG Dashboard earlier this month, the ForeSCITE application gauges companies' ESG scores based on the same AI technology that ForeSCITE provides major financial institutions with. The application empowers investors with tools to determine different investment options and customized portfolios depending on clients' unique needs, causes they want to support and objectives, protecting the investors against market turbulence.
Since the launch, the application has gained momentum, increasing its user base significantly. The basic version of the app, which guides on, self-directed investing, links all your financial accounts, stock price trend forecaster, and watch list, can be accessed free of charge. On the other hand, the pro version offers goals planning, ForeSCITE Group Trader, ForeSCITE Robo Advisor, budgeting, and the ForeSCITE ESG Dashboard, plus all the features in the basic version can be accessed for $5.99/month.
Balkrishna Shagrithaya, the Chairman of ForeSCITE, expressed that the artificial intelligence behind the application's ESG investing feature goes beyond mere buying of stocks to offer quality fractional investing and tracking crypto investment. "At ForeSCITE, we are empowering investors and financial advisors with multiple tools to ensure investing intelligence." Shagrithaya said, adding that, "Our users appreciate our vision and look forward to making updates to make it even more helpful to them."
With ForeSCITE, any investor on both iOS and Android-powered gadgets can access top-level ESG investing insight at their fingertips.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, the stock market can be volatile and requires in-depth analytics—and more than ever, it is crucial to analyze all options before committing to an investment opportunity; ForeSCITE ESG reading is what you need to stay safe.
Those interested in taking charge of their personal finances and investments are encouraged to learn more by visiting http://www.forescite.ai/ or download our app from the Apple App Store or Google Play today.
About ForeSCITE
ForeSCITE delivers AI-driven SaaS solutions for retail and enterprise through its ensemble of mobile and web-based digital personal investing applications for retail and TAMP solutions for enterprises. ForeSCITE delivers AI-driven custom thematic tax-efficient model portfolios. ForSCITE's AI-driven platform can also create model portfolios by optimizing existing portfolios to hedge against risk. These portfolios are created on-demand using sophisticated patent-pending portfolio optimization. Optimization and model creation are based on a diverse set of input parameters and constraints such as dividend yield, CVaR, asset class level, and individual security level constraints. All stats delivered are Ex-Ante with automatic periodic rebalancing to maintain an optimized portfolio with the highest risk-adjusted returns. Its mobile applications deliver the most comprehensive AI-powered digital personal finance tools such as Robo investing, Goal's planning, and intelligent budgeting to keep its clients ahead of the investment curve.
