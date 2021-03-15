SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep in step with industry development and meet market demands, FORESEE, the technology-based brand of Longsys, has officially launched the FORESEE pSLC microSD storage card recently. With highly reliable pSLC storage chips and capacity options ranging from 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, to 128GB, it aims to provide industry customers with diversified mobile storage solutions.

Product Information

The pSLC technology is tailored for industrial-grade application scenarios



8GB

16GB

32GB

64GB

128GB

Part Number

NC5SE2008G-

A8A46

NC5SE2016G-

A8A46

NC5SE2032G-

A8A46

NC5SE2064G-

A8A44

NC5SE2128G-

A7A44

Interface

SDA 6.1

UHS-I (SDR104)

SDA 6.1

UHS-I (SDR104)

SDA 6.1

UHS-I (SDR104)

SDA 6.1

UHS-I (SDR104)

SDA 6.1

UHS-I (SDR104)

Nand Flash

Technology

Samsung pSLC

Samsung pSLC

Samsung pSLC

Samsung pSLC

Samsung pSLC

Speed Class

C10 U3 V30 A2

C10 U3 V30 A2

C10 U3 V30 A2

C10 U3 V30 A2

C10 U3 V30 A2

Seq. W/R1

88/100 MB/s

88/100 MB/s

88/100 MB/s

88/100 MB/s

88/100 MB/s

4K IOPS1

2588/5259

2551/5230

2555/5256

2522/5208

2454/5205

Operation Temp.

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

Storage Temp.

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

-40℃~85℃

Endurance

30,000 P/E

30,000 P/E

30,000 P/E

30,000 P/E

30,000 P/E

Data Retention

≤10% P/E: 5years

100% P/E: 1year

≤10% P/E: 5years

100% P/E: 1year

≤10% P/E: 5years

100% P/E: 1year

≤10% P/E: 5years

100% P/E: 1year

≤10% P/E: 5years

100% P/E: 1year

TBW 2

219

433

874

1735

3461

PPM

≤50 PPM

≤50 PPM

≤50 PPM

≤50 PPM

≤50 PPM

Warranty

5 years

5 years

5 years

5 years

5 years

Applications

FORESEE pSLC microSD industrial storage cards are widely utilized in industrial monitoring systems, vehicle monitoring systems, industrial automation, energy mining, medical equipment, and other fields.

Advantages

pSLC storage chips are used for meeting industrial-grade standards

Compared to SLC 1bit/cell that come with only 2 voltage states, the TLC 3bit/cell boasts 8 voltage states. The fewer the voltage states, the greater the pressure difference between adjacent states. Therefore, the introduction of pSLC technology can facilitate high P/E cycles, fault tolerance, and stability.

Rigorous production tests are conducted to ensure consistent quality

Before departing from the factory, all Longsys microSD products undergo rigorous production testing including aging tests and high & low temperature pressure tests to ensure the product is both stable and reliable.

Power failure protection prevents your data from being lost

Emergency power failure protection allows FORESEE pSLC microSD industrial storage cards to protect both the integrity of the original data as well as data blocks that have been programmed before any failure to avoid data disorder.

High stability, durability, compatibility, and performance

FORESEE pSLC microSD storage cards are characterized by an ultra-high durability of 30,000 P/E and a life cycle of over 5 years. In addition, they are anti-static, anti-vibration, and moisture-proof. Actual measurements have verified that they can maintain a stable sequential read/write speed of above 60MB/s for extended periods without any evident drop in speed. Their 4K random read/write speed is also very stable, and can remain above 5.66MB/s for extended periods.

Features

Diversified capacity combinations are presented to meet differentiated requirements

With capacity options ranging from 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, to 128GB, diversified capacity combinations can meet the storage requirements of different applications, such as vehicle monitoring systems and industrial automation.

Compliant with industrial-grade temperature requirements to cater to a wide range of scenarios

The products meet the industrial temperature requirement of -40–85℃, enabling them to adapt to various extreme operation environments and be used in more industry applications.

Conclusion

The rapid development of mobile, storage, Internet, Internet of Things (IoT), and other technologies has promoted both industrial and technological innovations, which will greatly benefit industrial applications over the next few years.

The Longsys mobile storage product line has long been a pioneer in exploring industry trends, thanks to the abundant technologies and rich experience it has accumulated since being establishment in 2002. FORESEE, a technical storage brand focusing on industry applications, now has its sights set on the industrial market. By utilizing its quality products, premium customization capabilities, and real-time technical support, FORESEE will provide customers with a stable supply and high-reliability safeguards. They will reduce the likelihood of incompatibility and being out of stock, and continue to enable a virtuous circle of industry growth and application.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresee-pslc-microsd-card-from-longsys-a-dynamic-new-force-for-the-industrial-market-301247132.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.