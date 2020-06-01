TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, an Israel-based start-up with a mission to enable measurable safety of automated driving systems, today announced a new technology solution with VIRES part of Hexagon - that improves the quality of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle testing through intelligent data-driven automation.
The new integrated workflow, which connects Foretellix's Foretify platform with the VIRES Virtual Test Drive (VTD) simulation software to provide coverage-driven verification, was unveiled during the Virtual Test Drive event series on Wednesday 27th May.
Foretellix develops the Foretify™ platform, for intelligent verification automation and analytics of automated driving systems. The platform includes:
- a Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL) used to describe both scenarios and coverage goals at a very high level
- automation to generate combinations of combinations of scenario variants along with monitors to check and track scenario coverage
- the ability to aggregate coverage data from the execution across all testing platforms (test vehicles, test tracks, simulation, X-in-the-loop)
- analytics and metrics for developers to know where they are, what to do next, when they're done.
VIRES Virtual Test Drive (VTD) is a robust and comprehensive simulation suite used to test advanced driver-assistance systems and automated driving systems. It enables the design of 3D environments and scenarios to simulate complex traffic scenarios and edge cases with high accuracy. Highly modular and based on open standards, it connects with third party software and hardware to enable SiL, DiL, ViL, and HiL testing with test rigs, training simulators or sensors.
Both companies actively support an open ADAS and AV ecosystem and contribute to open standardization efforts and are involved in ASAM (Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems).
"Foretellix is excited to collaborate with VIRES in order to bring our joint customers a comprehensive simulation and verification solution, that also supports our mutual belief in open standards for the benefit of the automotive ecosystem," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO of Foretellix.
"Getting autonomous vehicles to market is a challenge that requires unprecedented collaboration across the ecosystem, especially to verify the safe operation of automated driving systems. Open data and continuous collaboration are absolutely paramount. We are happy to integrate our tools with emerging technologies such as Foretellix that can offer customers new ways to address these challenges," said Luca Castignani, Chief Automotive Strategist, MSC Software, part of Hexagon.
About Foretellix
Foretellix's mission is to enable 'measurable safety' of autonomous vehicles, enabled by a transition from 'quantity of miles' to 'quality of coverage'.
Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation, with a highly automated and proven coverage driven methodology broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of autonomous vehicles.
Foretellix's Foretify™ Technology includes an open, high-level Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL), intelligent and scalable automation, analytics and metrics. This includes the functional coverage metrics required to make a compelling 'safety case' to consumers, developers, insurance companies and regulators. To learn more, visit www.foretellix.com/.
About Hexagon | VIRES
Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.
Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.
VIRES, part of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, provides industry-leading simulation platforms and services that enable the research, development and validation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), active safety systems and autonomous mobility technologies. Learn more at vires.comhttp://www.e-xstream.com/. Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that utilize data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter.
Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 21,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.9bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB
