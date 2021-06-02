PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investors seek opportunities for growth and one such appears from the imminent marriage of two diverse asset classes the Forex and Crypto. Recognizing this opportunity, many Forex broking firms, today, are contemplating the inclusion of cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. However, accepting cryptocurrency for payment against Fiat is not as simply attainable as adding any other payment processing mode. To provide a platform that supports crypto, Forex broker firms must incorporate a fully functional cryptocurrency exchange.
Global cryptocurrency exchange, PayBito welcomes the concept of incorporating crypto exchange with Forex broking platforms. PayBito recognized the latent opportunity in converging the seemingly diverse asset classes and promotes the same.
"In the rise and flourish of digital currency heralded the age of digitization. During such times it is important to look for opportunities to convert assets for their digital worth," remarked Raj Chowdhury, Founder, and CEO of PayBito.
A number of thriving Forex firms have kept out of the crypto realm. PayBito advocates for the crypto payment option as a potential instrument for growth in the sector. PayBito offers complete crypto exchange solutions aimed at these Forex broking firms who could add more to their revenue by enabling the digital currency exchange.
"The decentralized digital assets will turn profitable for Forex brokers and it is a good idea for these firms to equip themselves with a digital asset exchange to handle the imminent surge in trade volume," adds Chowdhury.
PayBito has previously reported the influx of Forex brokers into the digital asset realm. The global digital currency exchange has on several instances provided exchange solutions to these firms.
The issue with the integration of the two asset classes lies in the disparity in their stability. The stability of sovereign currency lies in the reserves maintained by the issuing country in their treasury. The digital currency on the other hand is not regulated by any central bank nor is it backed by any concrete asset of value.
This, however, should not dismiss the potential for profit-making when one is traded for the other. That being said, investment in these volatile assets must be made with cautious and judicious moves.
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating in the USA and India. The platform is designed and operated by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. Available in iOS and Android stores, PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security on the planet.
