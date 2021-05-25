PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid the throes of the pandemic and a historic lull in global markets, the trajectories that strode more or less unperturbed were those belonging to the digital assets on the blockchain.
Global digital asset trading platform PayBito teams up with eminent Forex brokers in establishing crypto exchanges. PayBito is created by a team of industry experts from Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. PayBito also offers complete crypto exchange solutions. A while back, Paybito had reported an overwhelming spike in the number of new users on their platform.
Despite efforts by the community of skeptics in pulling stunts to take the crypto down, the alternative asset class continues its sprint in varying capacities. More than anything else, pumping newer varieties, altcoins, into the system consistently. It is important to note, in this case, the newer altcoins are fuelled by innovative business logic. And the performance of particular crypto is determined by the degree of success met by the underlying strategy.
The potential of the crypto can be measured not only by the dashboard view, or their respective market cap but also by the influx of other asset brokers into the crypto trading sector.
A significant number of Forex brokers and derivative brokers in Forex in the US, Australia, and Thailand are channeling their resources into establishing crypto exchanges. PayBito provides its expertise in the form of consulting services and complete crypto solutions.
"When large brokers shift from trading in one asset class to another, you know it is an opportunity-driven move. This is a clear indication of the existence of demand in this sector and PayBito is equipped to cater, " explains Raj Chowdhury, CEO of PayBito.
PayBito reportedly experienced a 300% surge in its user count within a span of three months, earlier this year. PayBito has previously been instrumental in providing white label crypto solutions to a number of enterprises, the latest being a US-based firm.
Earlier this year PayBito management reported their need to actively recruit to the order of doubling their then workforce. They also look forward to enlisting five more emerging coins by the end of 2021.
"I have always maintained that given the current market trends it is more beneficial to adopt a mutually cooperative attitude as opposed to cut-throat competitive. I, personally, welcome this change in the global crypto horizon," added Chowdhury.
With the increasing volume of Forex brokers plunging into the crypto pool, there is a high possibility of the crypto turning into a more stable and reliable financial asset rather than a wildly fluctuating one. PayBito, meanwhile, welcomes innovation through partnership ventures.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito