PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Globally acclaimed cryptocurrency exchange, PayBito turns Forex broker's refuge as the early adopter firms find an integrated digital asset exchange in PayBito's White Label crypto exchange software.
As Forex Brokerage firms see utility and profitability in an integrated digital asset exchange, PayBito's crypto exchange solution gains popularity as a provider of the combined platform.
"PayBito, a HashCash product, incorporates a Forex trading software to its digital asset trading exchange technology," explains Raj Chowdhury, PayBito chief and blockchain pioneer.
"We've piloted the technology and the advocacy of the potential gain in combining a digital asset exchange and the Forex trading software. Today we're the go-to company for most crypto-forward Forex brokerage firms."
PayBito's team has been a forerunner in the Forex-crypto integration technology and has pointed out the opportunity for gain in their combination. PayBito's crypto exchange technology is thriving in different parts of the world as the core of institutional crypto firms, and as an extension of services for financial establishments.
PayBito's crypto exchange architecture bridges foreign exchange to crypto, recently PayBito provided its crypto exchange technology to a Bangkok-based forex broker firm. PayBito also helps users in the Philippines to cash in cryptocurrency with their crypto exchange.
PayBito celebrates and lauds the global acceptance of crypto as an alternative asset and a potential financial instrument. The leadership perceives and pronounces the event as a success of persistent effort, innovation, and foresight.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
