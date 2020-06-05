GARFIELD, N.J., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Forget Me Knots is here. Breanne Gildersleeve and Natalie King teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Forget Me Knots.
They were inspired to create the Forget Me Knots app as a way to alleviate the stress in sending, receiving, and tracking gifts for important milestones. The app allows users to export the event's information for future reference and to send digital Thank You cards.
"This made gift giving easier than ever! We were able to join our friend's wedding event via the app, select a card, and schedule a date for their money to be sent - no checkbook required!"
"This app saved us a trip to the bank! We were able to transfer our money directly into our bank account. No more sitting around trying to track and count all of your gifts!"
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Schedule your gift to be given on a future date
- Choose from dozens of pre-designed cards as the face of your gift
- Send thank-you notes in response to gifts you've been given to show your appreciation
- Export details of an event for all your financial needs
Visit http://forgetmeknotsapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Contact Breanne Gildersleeve & Natalie King
Phone: 347-460-7663
Facebook: Search Forget Me Knots
Instagram: @forgetmeknotmobile
Twitter: @FMKmobileapp
Download the app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play store (Android).
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/forget-me-knots-app/id1463980334
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.forgetmeknots