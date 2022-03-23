RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latest 2021 ezW2Correction software from Halfpricesoft.com offers a print preview screen feature to view the forms for errors before printing for customers new to processing W2 and W3 correction forms. Developers state that this will save on cost by eliminating form waste and time in reprinting incomplete forms.
Employers that have issued an incorrect W2 statement to an employee, either before or after filing the W3 transmittal form with the Social Security Administration, must submit W2C and W3C forms, immediately.
Helpful Hints-
- File Forms W-2c (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) and W-3c (Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) as soon as possible after you discover an error. Also, provide a Form W-2c to the employee as soon as possible.
- To correct a Form W-2 you have already submitted, file a Form W-2c with a separate Form W-3c for each year needing correction.
- File a Form W-3c whenever you file a Form W-2c, even if you are only filing a Form W-2c to correct an employee's name or Social Security number (SSN).
ezW2Correction software prints forms W2C and W3C for 2012 to 2021. The latest version also includes several enhancements to the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for new customers. Additionally, the software is approved by SSA to print all W2C (Copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3C forms on plain white paper.
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
Priced from only $49 (single user basic version), the new W2 form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability. Potential customers can download and process W2 and W3 correction forms with peace of mind before purchasing. To start the test drive of ezW2Correction software at no cost or obligation, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com