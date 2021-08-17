BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FormAssembly, the leading enterprise form building and data collection platform, has been ranked #3,351 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The announcement was made public on August 17, and this recognition solidifies FormAssembly as a top representative of SaaS companies across the nation.
With its current ranking, FormAssembly accomplished its position amongst the top 0.07% of over 7 million companies in the country in terms of growth. FormAssembly most recently ranked #209 on the 2021 Inc. 5000's Regionals Midwest list in March 2021. The placement on the August 2021 list comes after exhibiting continuous growth following a two-year upward stint of 62% growth in revenue, which was documented in the first quarter of 2021.
Historically, the Inc. 5000 list has highlighted private companies that emerged as entrepreneurial endeavors and developed into reputable global brands. Past recipients of Inc. 5000 recognition include companies headed by notables including Mark Cuban, Rebecca Minkoff, Daymond John, and Bill Gates.
"It's a pleasure to see FormAssembly recognized again in the Inc. 5000 list," said Cedric Savarese, CEO/Founder of FormAssembly. "It is a testament to the hard work we put into making our customers successful with a data collection platform that is easy, secure and compliant."
About FormAssembly
FormAssembly's exponential growth is fueled by a commitment to help its customers collect data in an efficient, secure, and compliant manner. The powerful web form and data collection platform enables organizations to take control of data collection, streamline outdated processes, and drive essential business initiatives. Company leadership can feel confident in FormAssembly's ingrained security, user-friendly interface, and reliable customer service.
Looking ahead, FormAssembly continues to push the bounds of innovation with new features to support its growing customer base. Most notable is the upcoming release of FormAssembly Workflow, launching in 2021. FormAssembly Workflow is the new-and-improved way to build data collection and decision processes. It allows users to easily track the flow of data between people, web forms, and systems like Salesforce, Paypal, Google Sheets, and more. To learn more about FormAssembly's industry-leading data collection platform, visit http://www.formassembly.com.
Media Contact
Hayley McNitt, FormAssembly, +1 (812) 324-1305, marketing@formassembly.com
SOURCE FormAssembly