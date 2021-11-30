BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, FormAssembly, a leading enterprise data collection platform, introduced its new solution, FormAssembly Workflow. The product signifies the largest release in the company's history, shifting from a primarily form-centric platform to providing process-centric solutions for organizations.
FormAssembly was established in 2006 as a form-building software platform, eventually transforming into a top performer for data collection in the healthcare, government, nonprofit, higher education, and financial services industries. To enhance the performance of teams and organizations utilizing the form building platform, FormAssembly Workflow offers a no-code visual interface that allows users to combine forms, emails, integrations, and more into sequential data collection roadmaps. Workflow is available to Enterprise and above plans.
"With this highly anticipated release, we're making data collection and decision processes significantly easier to manage, all on the secure and trusted platform that our customers have come to depend on. With our new Workflow engine, we are also opening new grounds for innovation, and I can't wait to share what our team is working on next." - Cedric Savarese, CEO and Founder
Workflow's value drivers include enabling better decision making, strengthening teamwork, simplifying and automating business processes, and saving resources through the reduction of cross-departmental tasks. A significant feature of Workflow is the ability to leverage FormAssembly's existing integrations, such as Salesforce, Google Sheets, PayPal and Stripe.
As of November 30, FormAssembly Workflow is available to all new customers signing up for Enterprise and above plans and is being rolled out progressively to the current customer base. Workflow will play a significant role in FormAssembly's effort in the New Year to rebrand and move forward as a process-centric data collection platform for organizations in healthcare, higher education, financial services, government, nonprofit, and other data-driven industries. Prospective customers are invited to learn more by visiting https://formassembly.com/formassembly-workflow.
About FormAssembly
FormAssembly's mission is fueled by a commitment to help its customers collect data in an efficient, secure, and compliant manner. The powerful web form and data collection platform enables organizations to take control of data collection, streamline outdated processes, and drive essential business initiatives. Company leadership can feel confident in FormAssembly's ingrained security, user-friendly interface, and reliable customer service. To learn more about FormAssembly's industry-leading data collection platform, visit http://www.formassembly.com.
