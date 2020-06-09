SAN MATEO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali, the real estate technology company transforming home buying and selling, announced the hiring of Varun Bhatia to join the leadership team as the company's first Chief People Officer. Bhatia, who will play a critical role in accelerating Reali's momentum, has more than 30 years of experience spearheading people strategies and leading entire HR organizations for publicly traded and high-growth, global companies.
"What sets Varun apart is his thoughtful approach to transformation and change for companies at scale," said Amit Haller, co-founder and CEO of Reali. "Our people have always been Reali's greatest asset. We will lean on Varun's leadership to create an innovative people strategy as we continue to expand in the future. We are thrilled to welcome Varun to Reali."
Varun will be responsible for developing strategies that strengthen Reali through its next phase of growth, while driving employee engagement, recruitment and systems needed for the most disruptive team in residential real estate. The current Reali team is headquartered in California, with technology and development teams in Israel.
Prior to joining Reali, Bhatia served as Chief People and Culture Officer at Air Asia where he was responsible for the company's global people and culture function, helping transform the company from being the world's best low-cost airline to a digitally enabled travel tech company. Bhatia has also been an Instructor at the University of California, Berkeley Extension School, teaching in Leadership and Management with a focus on Silicon Valley innovation.
"Reali is doing a tremendous job blending high-tech with high-touch in championing a transformative approach for an end-to-end homeownership experience," said Varun Bhatia. "I'm looking forward to embarking on Reali's next chapter of scaling up and driving success in new markets and building a unique employee experience and culture internally, which will ensure exceptional customer service."
Varun has an extensive HR background, having previously worked as the CPO of AirAsia Group, CHRO of Levi Strauss & Co., and executive positions at Kraft Foods, Procter & Gamble, and The Gillette Company, and living across the globe in Boston, Singapore, India, Malaysia and Thailand. He has been an Advisor and a Board member in various HR Tech companies helping Leaders think through and deliver on scaling up opportunities. Varun completed his Bachelors in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce and a Masters in Human Resources Management from XLRI Jamshedpur.
To learn more about Reali, download the app or learn more at www.reali.com.
About Reali
Blending high-tech with high-touch, Reali is creating a fundamental shift in real estate to deliver an innovative new model that makes the homeownership journey simple, affordable and stress-free every step of the way. Keep in touch at www.reali.com, join our team www.reali.com/careers, or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.