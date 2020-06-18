CHICAGO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, a leading global provider of investment management technology solutions and services, announced today it has appointed Nancy Dornbush as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Managed Services.
Dornbush will oversee Enfusion's global network of Managed Services clients and work alongside the organization's Product Management, Client Services and Technology teams to expand and evolve its outsourced service capabilities, footprint and bottom-line impact.
This appointment comes at a time when COVID-19 has further exacerbated existing cost pressures and transparency and compliance requirements faced by the investment management industry. In fact, according to recent industry research, nearly three-quarters of hedge fund managers are outsourcing at least a part of their operations today. Based on its own growth in recent months, Enfusion predicts further adoption of partial and fully based cloud infrastructure, particularly as more firms explore Managed Services as a way to pivot towards agile, scalable operations.
"We have made a commitment to invest in our Managed Services business as a core part of our overall growth strategy. Nancy's appointment underscores this commitment as we continue to see industry-wide growth around the adoption of fully or partially cloud-based infrastructure," said Thomas Kim, Enfusion CEO. "Nancy's outstanding track record and significant operational experience combined with her strategic vision will drive real and meaningful business impact for Enfusion."
Dornbush brings nearly twenty years of financial services experience to Enfusion, specializing in human capital, technology and transformation initiatives. She joins the organization from Paxos, where she served as the Global Head of Strategic Operations, supporting the firm's external relationship with regulators and auditors. Previously, Nancy played an integral role in the creation of the post-trade technology and professional services firm, Arcesium; which spun out of D.E Shaw Group's accounting and operational infrastructure practice.
"I am excited to join Enfusion at a time of such rapid innovation and growth. Enfusion's platform, comprised of Managed Services, provides the best-in-class software and analytics platform and removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back office in one seamless system," said Nancy Dornbush. "Together, we will drive firms forward through strategic partnerships based on trust, transparency and passion."
