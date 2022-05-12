Shahan Jamil appointed as Deputy General Counsel based in London
NEW YORK and LONDON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wahed Inc. (Wahed), a global Islamic fintech company, has just announced the appointment of former BlackRock lawyer, Shahan Jamil, as Deputy General Counsel based in London.
In this role, Shahan will be a key contributor to the company's legal function led by Wahed's Chief Legal Officer and Global General Counsel, Musa Abdul-Basser based in New York. His responsibilities will include analysing laws and regulations to support the development of business opportunities, keeping up with legal trends in the fintech space as well as providing specialised expertise in EU capital markets.
Shahan joins Wahed from BlackRock, where he served most recently as a consultant lawyer supporting the iShares ETF business. He had previously worked at BlackRock for a decade between 2006 to 2016, leaving as a Director in the Funds Legal Team.
Prior to his second stint at BlackRock, Shahan served as Deputy Head of EMEA Legal and Associate General Counsel at Legg Mason Global Asset Management (acquired by Franklin Templeton) and as Senior Legal Counsel at HSBC Global Asset Management.
During his in-house legal career at some of the world's largest global asset managers, Shahan has sat on various governance committees and advised senior stakeholders on legal and regulatory risk whilst adopting a commercial approach to solving business and legal issues.
Shahan commenced his legal training and qualified as a Corporate and Funds lawyer at the international law firm Pinsent Masons in London, including a client secondment to the Product Legal team at Man Group in Switzerland. He graduated in law from Kings College, University of London.
Musa Abdul-Basser, Chief Legal Officer & Global General Counsel at Wahed said, "Shahan brings over 15 years worth of in-house legal experience working in senior legal roles. He is an accomplished legal mind that has been recommended for his sound counsel, client service and expert approach. I look forward to welcoming and working with him in our legal team."
Shahan Jamil commented, "I am truly grateful for this opportunity to help Wahed with its legal operations. I am looking forward to contributing to such an iconic company in the Islamic fintech space, as it seeks to reimagine finance for a better future."
About Wahed Inc.
Wahed is a global fintech company that aims to improve financial inclusion and encourages social responsibility through accessible, affordable and ethical investing.
New York-headquartered and using the latest technology, Wahed has built an award-winning offering that is automated and available through mobile, making it easy for everyone to benefit from investing without compromising their values - all from the palm of their hand.
Licensed in nine jurisdictions through its subsidiaries around the globe, with 11 offices and serving over 250,000 customers, Wahed is backed by renowned investors and advisors, helping them to strive for the goal of wealth management that is more equal, pure and fair.
For more information on how Wahed is trying to change the world of finance for the better, visit: https://wahedinvest.com/
