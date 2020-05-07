BOULDER, Colo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The TIFIN Group, a fintech platform that builds companies aimed at shaping the future of investor experience to drive better investor outcomes, today announced expansion of its executive team and board members. The additions include Anil Arora (Former CEO of Envestnet | Yodlee), Tricia Rothschild (Former Chief Product Officer of Morningstar), and Michael Winnick (Former Head of Intermediary and Institutional Sales at Charles Schwab). Previously, The TIFIN Group announced the addition of David Pottruck, former Chairman of HighTower Advisors and former CEO of Charles Schwab, as Executive Co-Chairman.
"We are delighted to expand the TIFIN ecosystem with proven leaders that bring experience, expertise, execution skills and vision," said Vinay Nair, Chairman of The TIFIN Group. "Their addition to our platform further accelerates the change we are bringing to the industry through the emphasis of "fin" in fintech and redesigning solutions with the client at the center."
Anil Arora joins TIFIN portfolio company, Positivly, as Executive Co-Chairman.
Anil is a pioneer in personal finance platforms and data-driven intelligence. He currently serves as a board member at Envestnet which he joined after their acquisition of Yodlee, where he served as Chairman and CEO.
"I'm excited to be part of an inspiring team at Positivly that has created the first-of-its-kind convergence of psychology, AI and finances to reshape how people relate to and manage their money,'' said Anil Arora. "The thought leadership, talent and resources The TIFIN Group brings to its portfolio companies is remarkable. Together, we aim to help the financial services industry better serve the end investor."
Tricia Rothschild joins Magnifi, a TIFIN company, as Board Advisor.
With years of experience driving Morningstar's product strategy, Tricia will provide strategic guidance and expertise, enabling Magnifi, a disruptively fast natural language investment platform, to successfully scale through enterprise partnerships with advisory and asset management firms.
"The time is right to reduce complexity and simplify the investment process for investors, as well as for the advisors and asset managers that serve them," said Tricia Rothschild. "Magnifi does just that, by using natural language and data science to cut through the sea of sameness that has weighed down the industry for the past several years, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Michael Winnick joins TIFIN as Chief Revenue Officer to drive growth for portfolio companies
Winnick will work across the TIFIN portfolio to drive sales within the investment advisory and wealth management channels. He has a long history of driving sales and distribution organizations such as Charles Schwab where he was the Head of Intermediary and Institutional Sales and previously Russell Investments. He also co-founded Investment Advisory Network, a managed account platform provider connecting asset managers, custodians and intermediaries that was acquired by SS&C.
About Positivly
Positivly is an investment platform that is setting a new standard for personalized investment solutions. By combining the principles of positive psychology with modern wealth management, Positivly helps advisors uncover what matters most to clients and match them with meaningful investments.
About Magnifi
Magnifi is a financial search platform that is changing the way people shop for investments. The world's first semantic search engine for finance, the platform helps financial advisors, portfolio managers, and everyday investors find, compare and act on investment options.
