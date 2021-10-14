NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realeyes, a pioneer and leader in video attention measurement, today announced that Dave Fall has joined as Chief Product Officer.
Fall will lead Realeyes' overall product strategy and operations, including its PreView creative intelligence software and RealView mobile attention measurement product. He will lead the company's momentum in commercializing best-in-class advertising and videoconferencing measurement products from its portfolio of more than 18 patents in computer vision and attention and emotion AI.
With 25 years of product operations experience, Dave has led numerous organizations to refine and build their core strategy. He was most recently CEO of Brand Networks, where he oversaw several critical acquisitions to diversify and grow the company's revenue streams. He was also COO at Tapad, where he helped facilitate Telenor Group's $360MM acquisition of the company. As VP of Product Management at DoubleClick, he led the DART Search product launch and managed day-to-day operations, a role he continued at Google after the company acquired DoubleClick in 2008 for $3.1bn.
"Dave's experience in product operations and delivery has resulted in many successful products that achieved great scale in new markets," said Mihkel Jäätma, Realeyes CEO and co-founder. "We look forward to his leadership in commercializing our computer vision and attention AI technologies, and fulfilling our mission of creating a trillion more smiles every year."
In connection with Dave joining the company, Realeyes co-founder Martin Salo will transition from Chief Product Officer to Chief Strategy Officer, where he will lead strategic partnerships and new innovation of Realeyes' core technologies. "Martin and I have planned for this natural evolution in our product management leadership," Jäätma said. "We're excited for Martin to take our platform partnerships to a new level in his critical new role."
"I'm excited to join the Realeyes team to build upon all of the work that the founders and larger Realeyes team have achieved to date," Fall said. "Realeyes has amazing technology and core IP, and it represents an extraordinary opportunity to create better consumer experiences and business outcomes in our core advertising business and beyond."
About Realeyes
Using front-facing cameras and the latest in computer vision and machine learning technologies, Realeyes measures attention and emotion of opt-in participants as they watch video content online. This empowers brands, publishers and technology platforms to inform and optimize their content as well as target the right videos to the right audiences. Realeyes' technology applies facial coding to predictive, big-data analytics, driving bottom-line business outcomes for brands and publishers. Founded in 2007, Realeyes has offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Budapest. Customers include brands such as Mars Inc, Church & Dwight, Hershey's and Expedia, agencies Ipsos, Dentsu and Publicis, and media companies such as Google, WarnerMedia and Teads.
