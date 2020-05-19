SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, a leading healthcare technology company, announced that Elizabeth D. Bierbower, former President of Humana's Group and Specialty division, will join its Strategic Advisory Board. In her new role, Elizabeth will advise Innovaccer on devising patient-centered industry innovation with the power to help healthcare organizations care as one.
Presently, Elizabeth serves on the Board of the American Telemedicine Association, where she is a member of their Education and Finance Committees. Additionally, she sits on the Board of BlueSprig, a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Before joining Innovaccer, Elizabeth (Beth) was a member of Humana's Executive Management Team and held various roles including Segment President, Group and Specialty Benefits. Prior to joining Humana, Beth held leadership roles with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as Vice President of Healthcare Strategy, and Coventry Health Plans of Pittsburgh, PA, as Chief Operating Officer.
Beth has experience scaling cost-effective and profitable growth strategies through internal innovation. She has a reputation as one of the industry's most fiscally responsible and progressive leaders. Her innovative ideas and willingness to challenge the status quo will be instrumental in helping overcome industry inertia and well-aligned with Innovaccer's mission of enabling healthcare to care as one.
"The healthcare industry lacks a connected continuum. In my 30 years of experience, I have seen a disconnect causing significant losses to payers, while providers and patients continually face challenges with EHRs and technology instead of reaping the benefits of digital tools designed for their ease. As we move beyond the pandemic, these issues will intensify, causing unprecedented tensions in the healthcare domain." She adds, "Innovaccer is ready to cater to the pervasive technology needs of the industry. They offer an extremely fresh product perspective, and a groundbreaking data model that imposes continuity of care and creates pristine data that is truly interoperable. This is the tech required for our disjointed industry to care as one."
"The delivery of patient-centered care in a fully interoperable environment is thought to be a far-fetched dream. With Beth's support, Innovaccer is more strongly positioned to understand the needs of our payer and industry executives in the age of healthcare technologies like the unified healthcare data platform and AI. We aim to bridge the gaps that currently exist in healthcare delivery, and our products have been built with this philosophy uppermost in our minds," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer.
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises, including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
Press Contact:
Sachin Saxena
Innovaccer, Inc.
415-504-3851
Related Images