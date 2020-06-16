NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one telehealth platform and modular device for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced the appointment of Colleen Sellers as VP Marketing and Anat Eitan as Chief Financial Officer. Sellers will lead Tyto Care's B2B and B2C brand strategy efforts from New York and Eitan will oversee the expansion of the company's global business operations from Tyto Care's office in Israel.
Sellers comes to Tyto Care from Johnson & Johnson, where she served as Senior Director of Global Marketing. During her tenure, she oversaw global marketing for Tylenol and Motrin, Neutrogena, Zyrtec, Benadryl and Visine. Her extensive experience in brand planning and research and her commercial insight will propel Tyto Care's marketing efforts forward as it continues to expand into new consumer markets while growing and maintaining retail and health system partner relationships.
"I am thrilled to join the Tyto Care team as we focus on expanding the reach of Tyto's industry-leading telehealth solution," said Sellers. "Tyto Care has such an important and immediate impact on people's lives, and I look forward to helping bring the convenience and accessibility Tyto offers to more people around the world, especially during this critical time."
Throughout her career, Eitan has amassed more than 15 years of experience across all aspects of financial management for global companies. Prior to joining Tyto Care, Eitan served as CFO of Stratoscale, a company providing software-defined cloud infrastructure solutions, and as the CFO of Waze for over four years, including during its acquisition by Google.
"Tyto Care's impact on the telehealth industry has been substantial, and yet it's just the beginning," said Eitan. "I am thrilled to join the company at such a crucial junction in its journey and look forward to helping Tyto achieve its goal of putting health in the hands of consumers around the world."
"We are honored to welcome both Colleen and Anat to the Tyto Care team. Their vast experience and deep insights will help drive the company to new heights as we rapidly expand in the US and around the world," said Dedi Gilad, CEO of Tyto Care. "Their invaluable knowledge in their respective industries will strengthen Tyto Care's position as the leading telehealth innovator, delivering convenient, clinic-quality remote care during this critical time."
Tyto Care witnessed threefold growth in 2019 and is now working with hundreds of hospitals and over 100 health organizations in North America, Europe, Asia and Israel.The company's continued growth and recent funding has enabled it to expand commercialization and widen its strategic focus on key market verticals and product capabilities. The Tyto Care team is growing and is currently hiring for positions in engineering, account management, customer success, marketing, and implementation.
About Tyto Care
Tyto Care is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. Tyto Care seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, Tyto Care has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.
For more information, please visit www.tytocare.com.
